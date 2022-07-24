Marvel's SDCC 2022: Day 3 Recap

Marvel’s third day at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 has come to a close, and boy, this one was a doozy!

After revealing the finale to A.X.E.: JUDGEMENT DAY, a new DOCTOR STRANGE miniseries, an AVENGERS comic event, and so much more, Marvel took Hall H by storm with a whopping 15 Marvel Studios announcements that span movies and TV – including two new Avengers films due out in 2025!

In case you missed it, here's everything that happened with Marvel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022: Day 3!