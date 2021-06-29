Announcing Next Marvel Untold Prose Novel 'Witches Unleashed' Featuring Ghost Rider

Johnny Blaze, AKA the Ghost Rider, has accidentally released Lucifer from Hell, and that’s a serious problem.

While hunting down fragments of Lucifer’s soul, Johnny Blaze enlists the help of witches Jennifer Kale, Satana Hellstrom and Topaz to hunt down a fragment that has animated the body of Jennifer’s cousin, Magda. Lucifer is hunting for the Tome of Zhered-Na, which the witches protect, and if he gets hold of it all of hell will be unleashed upon the world.

Now the witches must work together, and with Johnny Blaze, if they’re going to stop him. But that will mean putting personal demons aside, and trusting each other this one time…

Witches Unleashed is the third installment from the Marvel Untold line, which explores new tales from Marvel's Super Heroes and Super Villains. These tales round up the best villains, magic-wielding heroes, and more from the furthest corners of the Marvel Universe. Whether it’s seeing a famous confrontation from a different perspective or exploring a piece of a character’s backstory that we’ve never seen before, these novels will bring these stories out into the light of day, revealing secrets and lost chapters from their rise to power. This prose novel follows the previously released, The Harrowing of Doom and Dark Avengers: The Patriot List.

Witches Unleashed will be available in trade paperback, ebook and audiobook formats, available at bookshops and online retailers later this summer on November 2, 2021. Pre-order now!

Want to stay on top of everything in the Marvel Universe? Follow Marvel on social media—Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram—and keep watching Marvel.com for more news!