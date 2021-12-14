Renowned Artist Alex Ross' Graphic Novel 'Fantastic Four: Full Circle' to Arrive Summer 2022

In Fantastic Four: Full Circle, it’s a rainy night in Manhattan, and not a creature is stirring except for . . . Ben Grimm. When an intruder suddenly appears inside the Baxter Building, the Fantastic Four — Mister Fantastic (Reed Richards), the Invisible Woman (Susan Storm Richards), the Human Torch (Johnny Storm), and the Thing (Ben Grimm) — find themselves surrounded by a swarm of invading parasites. These carrion creatures composed of Negative Energy come to Earth using a human host as a delivery system. But for what purpose? And who is behind this untimely invasion?

The Fantastic Four have no choice but to journey into the Negative Zone, an alien universe composed entirely of anti-matter, risking not just their own lives but the fate of the cosmos!

Fantastic Four: Full Circle was acquired and will be edited by Ross’s longtime editor Charles Kochman, editorial director of Abrams ComicArts, alongside Marvel VP of Publishing, executive editor Tom Brevoort.

“This is the Fantastic Four story I have been wanting to tell for years, and visually it is one of the greatest artistic experiments I have attempted,” says Alex Ross. “I’m excited to share this work with everyone, as it unites the two great publishing forces of Marvel and Abrams ComicArts in a bold new collaboration.”

“Alex and I have been working together for close to 30 years, when I was an editor at DC Comics and hired him to paint his very first book cover back in 1993, before Marvels was published,” says Kochman. “In Fantastic Four: Full Circle, Alex revisits a classic Stan Lee–Jack Kirby comic from the 1960s and introduces the storyline for a new generation of readers.”

Fantastic Four: Full Circle is the first graphic novel that Marvel has licensed to another publisher in more than 40 years. The publication also will mark the launch of MarvelArts, an exciting new graphic novel collaboration between Marvel Comics and Abrams ComicArts.