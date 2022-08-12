Mighty Thor Arrives at Avengers Campus Paris

Eat my hammer! Mighty Thor has arrived at Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris which begs the question, are you worthy to lift the Mjolnir?

For a limited time, find Jane Foster roaming the grounds of Avengers Campus — and partnering up with Thor — encountering recruits and occasionally challenging others to test their worthiness with the mythical hammer, Mjolnir.

Additionally, Disney Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel and the Skyline Bar has debuted a brand new drink, featuring Gorr’s darkness! Savor Gorr’s influence when you order “The Cocktail of the Darkness,” a brand-new black and white drink with a delicious cookies and cream taste.