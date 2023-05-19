Writer Jason Reynolds on the Inner World of Miles Morales

ON HIS ROOTS AS A WRITER:

“[When] I was a young person, I needed to figure out a way to process my emotions. So this is the necessity part, I think. You know, you're young and growing up in Black communities, [and] oftentimes the one thing that is sort of, [and] not as much these days, one thing that was sort of left off the table was a space for you to express your emotions in a safe and vulnerable way, just because vulnerability always had the potential to put you in a space of danger. And so, as a sensitive kid, [I needed] to figure out where to put it. I needed to figure out where the spaces were, where [I could] be expressive in a way that didn't make me feel small.

And then the other thing was at the very moment I'm discovering poetry and discovering lyrics, my grandmother is transitioning, and she passes on, and I'm met with this very new experience of hearing your mom mourn. And you know, the first time you hear your mama cry, it's visceral and you feel like it's chemically changing you. It's strange, you know? And so I was trying to figure out compassionately how to make her feel better. And I wrote a few lines on a piece of paper, and I gave it to her, and she printed it on a funeral program[...] When you’re ten years old, the one thing that you're waiting to figure out is where exactly your power lies. And now I knew right then in that moment, and that was the beginning of this long life and literature for me.”

ON THIS SEQUEL’S UNIQUE SETTING:

“In this particular story, it was ‘How would Miles be able to be Spider-Man if [he’s] trapped in a single room for the entire day?’ The whole book is in one room. He's in a classroom. 99% of the book, he’s in one room. And the question is, well, how does he not blow his cover? How does he still save anything or anyone, including himself? How do we create a problem that will work for the environment and have it be a sequel to the book that he's coming off of? All of that was on the table and then I just basically made a mess of things.”

ON SOME CORE THEMES IN MILES MORALES SUSPENDED:

“My mantra for Miles, this sort of anchoring point for me when it comes to this character is ‘what does it mean to put on a mask and be invisible and then take off the mask and still be invisible? [That’s] the true north of the way that I'm telling these stories[...] I live in the world. It is impossible for me to make a thing divorced from the zeitgeist. I just can't make it. And so, what am I? What I'm thinking about is over harsh punishment for Black children, specifically Black boys in school. But simultaneously, I'm thinking about book banning and censorship. What does it mean to be a banned child? And what does it mean to have your stories banned?”

ON CONTINUING MILES’ STORY:

“I think ultimately writing anything is hard and writing something [from the world of Marvel Comics] is harder, right? Because there are all sorts of rules that I got to make sure I adhere to. [But] all that said, this particular character, for me, will be a shining moment in my life. I get to be a part of an incredible legacy for however long I get to be a part of it. Like, my name is in that book forever. Because the truth is, is that what I was looking for from Miles in 2016 when I was like, ‘Who is Miles Morales?’ Everyone knows about [him now], not just because of me, obviously, but because of just what ended up happening. He is ubiquitous. And I get to be a part of that story for the rest of my life. And I'm grateful for that.”