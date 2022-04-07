Start Your Day Off on the Right Side of Things with This 'Moon Knight'-Inspired Lentil Soup

If there's one thing you need to know about Arthur Harrow's commune dedicated to the Egyptian deity Ammit, it's that they're dedicated to teaching each other. We share our knowledge.

As seen in this week's episode of Marvel Studios' Moon Knight, you need to fuel up, especially when you're an avatar for a god. If you're a vegan like Harrow and Steven Grant, we have just the meal for you! It's Victor.... er, Jenn Fujikawa's recipe!

Gather your fresh ingredients from your local commune, ponder which arm you want to tattoo the sigil of Ammit, check out the Episode 2 Details Log, stream the first two episodes of Moon Knight on Disney+, and prepare a hearty dish that would make Harrow proud.