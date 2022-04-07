Mr. Knight Arrives at Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park

Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee, his name is Steven with a V. Mr. Knight has arrived at Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park, joining the previously announced Moon Knight from the Disney+ original series of the same name.

Dressed in his all-white best, Mr. Knight can be seen around Avengers Campus, excited to talk about his brand new look. Mr. Knight joins Moon Knight, and the continuously growing list of Heroic Encounters at Avengers Campus, like Spider-Man, Black Widow, Shang-Chi, Sersi, Kingo, and Phastos from the Eternals and of course, Captain America and Iron Man. Every day is an adventure at Avengers Campus!

The Disney Parks TikTok posted a closer look at the new Super Hero — check him out in the video below!

Moon Knight stars Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, and May Calamawy. Mohamed Diab and the team of Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead directed the episodes. Jeremy Slater is the head writer, and Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Mohamed Diab, Jeremy Slater, and Oscar Isaac are the executive producers. Grant Curtis, Trevor Waterson, and Rebecca Kirsch serve as co-executive producers.

Moon Knight is now streaming on Disney+.

Embrace the chaos and follow Moon Knight on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.