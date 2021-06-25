This Week's 10 Must-Read Marvel Stories: 06-25-2021
Everything that happened this week at the House of Ideas!
True Believers, we're coming off a big week at the House of Ideas!
The enchanting Sylvie made her full debut on Marvel Studios' Loki. We celebrated this week's release of MARVEL'S VOICES: PRIDE #1. We got the latest chapter of Marvel's Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord, as well as a couple comic book announcements.
Let's dive into the stories you might have missed this week!
Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings: Watch the New Trailer Now
No matter how hard he tries, Shang-Chi can’t run from his past.
New Team of Writers Take Spider-Man Beyond Your Wildest Expectations in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #75
Zeb Wells, Kelly Thompson, Saladin Ahmed, Cody Ziglar, and Patrick Gleason bring you a new era of 'Amazing Spider-Man' this October!
Play for the Thanos Cup in Fortnite
It was...inevitable! Thanos arrives in Fortnite!
Loki: The Meaning Behind ‘Love Is A Dagger’
As Sylvie says, it’s a “terrible metaphor.”
Loki: Episode 3 Event Report
The TVA has released its debriefing of the events on Lamentis-1!
Shop Marvel Must Haves: Loki Episode 3
Maybe love is mischief?
Loki: Meet Sophia Di Martino’s Variant, Sylvie
"The universal wants to break free, so it manifests chaos."
MARVEL'S VOICES: PRIDE #1 Creators Share their Pride-Inspired Playlist
The special issue is now available! Pick it up and listen to the first batch of creators' playlist here, and the second group here!
Listen to Chapter 5 of Marvel’s Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord Now
Tune in on the SiriusXM app, Pandora, Stitcher, or wherever you like to listen!
Jamie McKelvie Joins Kelly Thompson for Landmark CAPTAIN MARVEL #30
Look inside the issue as McKelvie writes and draws a special Carol Danvers story!
