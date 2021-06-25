This Week's 10 Must-Read Marvel Stories: 06-25-2021

True Believers, we're coming off a big week at the House of Ideas!

The enchanting Sylvie made her full debut on Marvel Studios' Loki. We celebrated this week's release of MARVEL'S VOICES: PRIDE #1. We got the latest chapter of Marvel's Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord, as well as a couple comic book announcements.

Let's dive into the stories you might have missed this week!

No matter how hard he tries, Shang-Chi can’t run from his past.

Zeb Wells, Kelly Thompson, Saladin Ahmed, Cody Ziglar, and Patrick Gleason bring you a new era of 'Amazing Spider-Man' this October!

It was...inevitable! Thanos arrives in Fortnite!