NBA and Marvel Studios Tip Off Co-Promotional Campaign ahead of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

The NBA and Marvel Studios today launched a co-promotional campaign, in advance of the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever film, the sequel to the blockbuster 2018 film Black Panther based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, which will premiere in theaters worldwide on Friday, Nov. 11.



The campaign, dubbed “NBA Forever”, tipped off with a mashup promotional video that ran across NBA and Marvel Studios' social and digital platforms today, and is additionally set to air on ESPN today. The video features a lineup of NBA stars, infusing their on-court performances with a sneak peek of the upcoming film.

The promotional video drives excitement for the NBA’s doubleheader on ESPN on Wednesday, Oct. 26 featuring the Brooklyn Nets vs. the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:30 p.m. ET and the Los Angeles Lakers vs. the Denver Nuggets at 10:00 p.m. ET. Marvel Studios will debut an exclusive first look at a new clip of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever during the games, before it will live exclusively on the NBA App until Thursday, Oct. 27 at noon ET.



The collaboration will also come to life through team activations across the league, new content on the NBA App, merchandise, player and team screenings, and more.

Team Activations: As part of the promotional efforts, 11 NBA teams will host “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'' theme games. Activations range from custom in-arena content, game promotions, unique merchandise offerings, fan giveaways, and more. A full schedule of teams participating is available at NBATickets.com/WakandaForever.

NBA App: In addition to the clip of the film, the NBA App will feature an exclusive video where players around the league answer what "Wakanda Forever" means to them. The app will also feature red carpet coverage of the film, as NBA legends and WNBA players arrive at the Los Angeles premiere.

Presence at the Film’s LA Premiere: NBA legends and WNBA stars will attend the premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Oct.26, with coverage shared on the NBA’s social channels and on the NBA App.

Co-branded Merchandise: Throughout the course of the 2022-23 season, the league and Marvel will introduce a range of exclusive merchandise tied to the film, available for fans to purchase that features their favorite NBA team logos alongside "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" marks.

For more information on the co-promotional partnership and additional updates surrounding Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, fans can follow @MarvelStudios, @NBA, and visit the NBA App.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens in theaters November 11, 2022.

