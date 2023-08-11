The New Marvel Books Hitting Stores in August

See what new and upcoming novels, picture books, and collectors’ specials are coming to bookstores near you!

This August, grab the official behind-the-scenes movie tie-in book Spider-Man: No Way Home – The Art of the Movie, go inside the visionary world of Marvel Studios’ Eternals, and grab stacks of stories for young readers starring Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur!

For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked—and no longer able to separate his life as a high school kid from the high-stakes world of being a super hero! Caught in the spotlight, Peter Parker must now deal with the fallout of his identity being exposed, all while applying to college and trying to enjoy his senior year with MJ and Ned. But when Peter goes to Doctor Strange for help, new threats force him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man. Continuing their popular “Art Of” series of movie tie-in books, Marvel Studios presents another blockbuster achievement! Featuring exclusive concept artwork and in-depth interviews with the creative team, this deluxe volume provides insider details about the making of the highly anticipated film!