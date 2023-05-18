New Marvel HQ App Available Now

The new Marvel HQ app, designed for families and kids is now available on the App Store, Google Play and Amazon.

Marvel HQ is an edutainment hub designed for kids ages 4-7, containing fun and age-appropriate activities, videos, art, books, comics and interactive characters from across the Marvel Universe. StoryToys, a wholly owned subsidiary of Team17 Group plc, has developed and published the app.

There are five realms of Marvel HQ

Play : Packed with exciting challenges like coding Hulk's path through a maze, Spidey and Friends car chases, jigsaws and solving puzzles.

Watch : Videos related to popular Marvel series and specials, like Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends and Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.

Meet : Kids can learn all about their favorite heroes and villains and test their knowledge with facts and image archives.

Read : Digital comic books and learn-to-read Super Hero stories with word support from friendly actors. Parents can explore together with their kids or let them learn independently.

Create: A powerful coloring tool, perfect for all levels and artistic skills. This realm is also packed full of learn-to-draw videos.

“We’re delighted to collaborate again with our amazing partners at Marvel on such an important project,” said Emmet O’Neill, CEO at StoryToys. “Kids deserve the opportunity to engage with Marvel content that is safe and appropriate for their age, and parents deserve peace of mind. I wish I’d had this app to share my love of Marvel with my own kids when they were younger!”

“When we first launched Marvel HQ, we wanted to create an easy, fun, family-friendly space for parents to be able to explore the world of Marvel with their kids,” said Dan Buckley, President of Marvel Entertainment. “Marvel HQ became our go-to family platform for video and educational content, comics, and more, and we’ve been working to broaden it further since then. Through this new app with StoryToys, we’re excited to add even more Marvel HQ experiences for families to share.”

StoryToys and Marvel Entertainment have also successfully collaborated on the Kidscreen 2023 Nominee app for preschoolers, LEGO® DUPLO® MARVEL.

Marvel HQ will be frequently updated with new content and is now available worldwide in thirteen languages. It is free to download, with some content requiring a subscription

Marvel HQ is available now on the App Store, Google Play and Amazon. Check out screenshots of the app below!