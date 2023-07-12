Now Available! How to Make Comics With 'Marvel's The Art of Storytelling'

Proko, an online resource for artists to get fun and informative art instruction videos, launched a new course Marvel’s The Art of Storytelling in collaboration with Marvel Comics! Now available for aspiring comics creators, the expansive course gives the opportunity to learn the art of crafting captivating comics from top Marvel industry professionals!

Learn how to create compelling comic book stories with this course covering nine topics, including writing, penciling, inking, cinematography, and character design.

This is your introduction to storytelling the Marvel way! We’ll be covering nine topics in this course, from writing stories, to penciling, to character design, and cover design. We’ll also be covering the materials needed for this course like a sketchbook, pencils, erasers, and paper. Assignments will be given at the end of each section, and premium content and resources are available at Proko.com/Marvel.

Lessons will be taught by the following Marvel artists:

Mark Morales – Inking

Alitha Martinez – Poses, Acting, and Performance

Mike Hawthorne – Basics of Cinematography and Perspective

Matt Wilson – Coloring for Comics

Daniel Warren Johnson – Environments

Jim Zub – Storytelling and Story Structure

Erik Gist – Comic Covers

Ryan Benjamin – Penciling

Sanford Greene – Character design bonus, Team design, and Action

Aaron Conley – Page and Panel composition

This course can completed digitally, and following the course on Proko.com/Marvel will provide you with new alerts for lessons and the ability to interact with other students in the comments section.

You can now sign up for Marvel’s The Art of Storytelling and get started on your comics career with the first lesson available now! To learn more about the course and to sign up visit Proko.com/Marvel.