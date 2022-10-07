NYCC 2022: Marvel Announces Collaboration with VIZ Media on 3 New Manga Titles
'Wolverine: Snikt!', 'Spider-Man: Fake Red' and 'Marvel Comics: A Manga Tribute' will be available in 2023!
The Marvel Universe is coming to manga! At New York Comic Con 2022, Marvel and VIZ Media announced their collaboration on three brand-new upcoming titles: 'Wolverine: Snikt!', 'Spider-Man: Fake Red' and 'Marvel Comics: A Manga Tribute'. All three books will be available in 2023.
With celebrated Japanese artists like Tsutomu Nihei, Yusuke Osawa, Yasuhiro Nightow, Akira Himekawa, Peach Momoko, Yusuke Murata, Yoshida Amano and more, the Marvel manga-verse is set to bring beloved characters to new life in these highly anticipated projects.
WOLVERINE: SNIKT!
Story and Art by Tsutomu Nihei
Release Date: June 13, 2023
ISBN-13(s): 978-1-9747-3853-3
Format: Paperback
Tsutomu Nihei takes Wolverine to a desolate new dimension in Wolverine: Snikt!
Wolverine stands as the lone hope of the few remaining humans in a desolate wasteland as they fight to survive against robotic organisms. Will he manage to save the day and keep his own humanity, or will he lose himself to his berserker rage and bring on extinction?
In 2003, fresh off the success of his hit series Blame!, star manga creator Tsutomu Nihei connected with Marvel Comics, writing and drawing the limited series Wolverine: Snikt! Bringing his signature style to bear on the iconic X-Man, Nihei took Wolverine to a darker, more terrifying dimension, presented here in a deluxe edition.
Spider-Man: Fake Red
Story and Art by Yusuke Osawa
Release Date: June 13, 2023
ISBN-13(s): 978-1-9747-3878-6
There’s a new Spider-Man in town! And he’s got a lot to learn about being a hero!
When an awkward teenager puts on Spider-Man’s suit, he quickly learns that being a hero isn’t all photo ops and social media likes.
Yu’s new high school is kind of awful. He’s failing his classes and striking out socially. Everything changes when he finds one of Spider-Man's costumes abandoned in an alleyway. At first, it’s fun to put on the costume and play hero, but when powerful enemies start to appear, Yu quickly realizes he’s out of his element. Still, with Spider-Man nowhere to be found, the city needs someone to save it…
MARVEL COMICS: A MANGA TRIBUTE
Featured Artists: Akira Himekawa, Chika Ogaki, Gurihiru, Hachi Ishie, Haruhiko Mikimoto, Hiroyuki Imaishi, Kamome Shirahama, Katsuya Terada, Kazuki Takahashi, Ken Niimura, Kia Asamiya, Mizuki Sakakibara, Peach Momoko, Q Hayashida, Sana Takeda, Shigeto Koyama, Shou Tajima, Studio Nadegata Circus, Takashi Okazaki, Yasuhiro Nightow, Yoshitaka Amano, Yūsuke Kozaki, Yusuke Murata.
Release Date: July 18, 2023
ISBN-13(s): 978-1-9747-3713-0
Format: Hardcover
Japanese artists celebrate the phenomenon that is the Marvel Universe!
Experience a fresh take on the Marvel Universe with this collection of stunning illustrations from over twenty exceptional Japanese artists, including Yasuhiro Nightow, Akira Himekawa, Peach Momoko, Yusuke Murata, and Yoshida Amano.
Marvel Comics: A Tribute explores Marvel’s rich and enduring legacy as a pop-culture phenomenon by paying homage to its most iconic characters and beloved stories. The book features a range of unique artwork, collected for the first time, celebrating characters from across the multiverse. A must-have for fans of Marvel Comics and Japanese art alike!
Wolverine: Snikt!, Spider-Man: Fake Red and Marvel Comics: A Manga Tribute will be available in 2023, everywhere books are sold!
