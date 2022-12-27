On-Sale Now: 'MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN: THE FIRST 60 YEARS' from Titan

This wasn’t the only revolution involving the super hero who was now Marvel’s best-selling and most popular character. The historic The Amazing Spider-Man vol. 1 #100 (September 1971), “The Spider or the Man?” marked the beginning of the saga about Spider-Man’s transformation into a horrible spidery creature with six arms, caused by Peter’s failed experiment to turn back into a man without super-powers. The next issue also introduced an unforgettable new character: Morbius – the living vampire – a scientist who had messed around with bat DNA to cure his leukemia and turned himself into a terrifying bloodthirsty monster. He was another tortured, complicated villain. But Lee wasn’t the one who told his story: from Issue #101 to #104, right-hand man Roy Thomas stepped in, as he had done for The Fantastic Four. He created the villain along with Gil Kane, and he would soon also become editor-in-chief after Stan was promoted to publisher in 1972. This was the year that Marvel outsold DC, which couldn’t keep up with its rival’s artistic and philosophical innovations. With its imperfect antiheroes, character-driven stories, and modern dialogue, Marvel had ultimately won over the readers.