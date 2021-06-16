7 Things You Can Only Do at Avengers Campus

Welcome to the Avengers’s brand new space, the Centralized Assembly Mobilized to Prepare, Unite, and Safeguard! Or better known Avengers Campus.

The area, now open inside the Disney California Adventure at the Disneyland Resort, is currently welcoming new recruits to learn and train alongside some incredibly mighty Super Heroes. But that’s not all that visitors can do once inside! The sprawling 6-acre campus has so much to see, experience, and eat, it might be daunting trying to figure out where to start first. And on top of that, there are many things inside that you can only see, experience, and eat at Avengers Campus!

Wondering where to go and what to do first? There are a handful of things you’ll only be able to find in Avengers Campus, and your best is to start there!

Watch Spider-Man fly through the air

Be sure to look up when you’re in Avengers Campus, because you never know who you might see swinging from the building. When he’s not inside the Worldwide Engineering Brigade trying to catch Spider-Bots, you can catch a glimpse of Spider-Man hanging out high atop the building. But don’t try these stunts at home — Spidey is a trained web professional in more ways than one!

Train with the Dora Milaje

Wakanda’s fiercest warriors are ready for battle at a moment’s notice. But when not fighting foes? Find them training new recruits at Avengers Campus. Do you have what it takes to fight alongside them?

Wave to Captain America

Meandering around Avengers Campus, Captain America is ready to spring into action at any moment — and you may be able to say hello to the latest hero to wear the red, white, and blue — Sam Wilson! Donning his brand new suit, you just might see him or even the original star-spangled man with a plan, Steve Rogers. These two aren’t the only Super Heroes guests may see in the land, though, as you also might catch a glimpse of Black Widow, Black Panther, Ant-Man, The Wasp, and Thor walking around!