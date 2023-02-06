Partake Reveals New Avengers-Themed Cookie Snack Packs

Partake Foods , the gluten-free, vegan, and allergy-friendly company, has announced the launch of three new cookie and mini cookie products available exclusively at Target – Partake Marvel Avengers Crunchy Super Hero Sprinkle Mini Cookie Snack Packs, Partake Soft Baked Snickerdoodle Cookies, and Partake Soft Baked Lemon Cookies.

With Marvel’s iconic Avengers characters on every pouch and box, the new Crunchy Super Hero Sprinkle Mini Cookies are here to save the day when hunger strikes. These cookies have just the right amount of vanilla, a satisfying crunch, and are filled with red and blue sprinkles. Each box contains ten individually wrapped snack packs.

“We are always looking for new ways to provide our consumers with fun snack time experiences, so we are excited to launch these new varieties exclusively at Target,” said Denise Woodard, Founder & CEO of Partake Foods. “And what better way to kick off the year than to have Marvel join us in our mission to offer a selection of delicious, allergy-friendly foods for those with and without food restrictions, to make snack time more inclusive.”

Two other flavors will also launch. For those that crave the perfect balance of cinnamon and sugar, Partake’s new irresistible Soft Baked Snickerdoodle cookies will hit the spot, with just the right amounts of spice and sweetness. And returning to Target after a successful seasonal run in Spring 2022, Partake’s Soft Baked Lemon Cookies are back and here to stay. This light and bright flavor is like sunshine in a box, with a delicious mix of citrus and sweetness. Each 5.5 oz box contains approximately five servings and will retail for $5.49.