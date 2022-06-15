The Penguin Classics Marvel Collection, On Sale Now, Breathes New Life Into Iconic Stories

Before his spider bite, Peter Parker was just a high school student from Queens. Before the super soldier serum, Steve Rogers was an artist from Brooklyn. Before he took up his ancestors’ mantle, T’Challa ruled the hidden African nation of Wakanda with grace and strength.

You may know these stories, but you’ve never seen them like this before. Now on sale, the Penguin Classics Marvel Collection recollects the origins of The Amazing Spider-Man, Black Panther, and Captain America across three carefully curated comic book anthologies. Both the iconic black spine paperback and collectible hardcover formats are now available everywhere books are sold.

In addition to these classic character origin stories, each Penguin Classics Marvel Collection features character-defining story arcs, such as “Panther’s Rage” and “Captain America…Commie Smasher.” In these tales and others, Penguin Classics will continue the Marvel tradition of publishing groundbreaking visual narratives, from metaphors that capture the experience of difference and otherness to meditations on the fluid nature of identity, all told in the artistic tradition of American cartooning.

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN