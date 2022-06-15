The Penguin Classics Marvel Collection, On Sale Now, Breathes New Life Into Iconic Stories
Spider-Man, Black Panther, and Captain America become Penguin Classics in three new, carefully curated comic book anthologies, on sale now!
Before his spider bite, Peter Parker was just a high school student from Queens. Before the super soldier serum, Steve Rogers was an artist from Brooklyn. Before he took up his ancestors’ mantle, T’Challa ruled the hidden African nation of Wakanda with grace and strength.
You may know these stories, but you’ve never seen them like this before. Now on sale, the Penguin Classics Marvel Collection recollects the origins of The Amazing Spider-Man, Black Panther, and Captain America across three carefully curated comic book anthologies. Both the iconic black spine paperback and collectible hardcover formats are now available everywhere books are sold.
In addition to these classic character origin stories, each Penguin Classics Marvel Collection features character-defining story arcs, such as “Panther’s Rage” and “Captain America…Commie Smasher.” In these tales and others, Penguin Classics will continue the Marvel tradition of publishing groundbreaking visual narratives, from metaphors that capture the experience of difference and otherness to meditations on the fluid nature of identity, all told in the artistic tradition of American cartooning.
THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN
Iconic Black Spine Paperback | Collectible Hardcover
The Amazing Spider-Man — Penguin Classics Marvel Collection Edition contains twelve key stories from the first two years of Spider-Man's publication history (from 1962 to 1964). These influential adventures not only transformed the super hero fantasy into an allegory for the pain of adolescence but also brought a new ethical complexity to the genre—by insisting that with great power there must also come great responsibility.
This anthology collects:
- "Spider-Man!" from AMAZING FANTASY (1962) #15; THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #1-4, #9, #10, #13, #14, #17-19
- "Goodbye to Linda Brown" from STRANGE TALES (1962) #97
- "How Stan Lee and Steve Ditko Create Spider-Man!" from THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL (1964) #1
A foreword by Jason Reynolds and scholarly introductions and apparatus by Ben Saunders offer further insight into the enduring significance of THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN and classic Marvel comics.
The Deluxe Hardcover edition features gold foil stamping, gold top stain edges, special endpapers with artwork spotlighting series villains, and full-color art throughout.
BLACK PANTHER
Iconic Black Spine Paperback | Collectible Hardcover
The Black Panther is not just a super hero; as King T’Challa, he is also the monarch of the hidden African nation of Wakanda. Combining the strength and stealth of his namesake with a creative scientific intelligence, the Black Panther is an icon of Afro-futurist fantasy. The Black Panther — Penguin Classics Marvel Collection Edition includes the Black Panther’s 1966 origin tale and the entirety of the critically acclaimed “Panther’s Rage” storyline from his 1970s solo series.
This anthology collects:
- FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #52-53
- JUNGLE ACTION (1972) #6-21
A foreword by Nnedi Okorafor, a scholarly introduction and apparatus by Qiana J. Whitted, and a general series introduction by Ben Saunders offer further insight into the enduring significance of Black Panther and classic Marvel comics.
The Deluxe Hardcover edition features gold foil stamping, gold top stain edges, special endpapers with artwork spotlighting series villains, and full-color art throughout.
CAPTAIN AMERICA
Iconic Black Spine Paperback | Collectible Hardcover
The Captain America — Penguin Classics Marvel Collection Edition draws upon multiple comic book series, including Captain America’s very first appearances from 1941 alongside key examples of his first solo stories of the 1960s, in which Steve Rogers, the newly resurrected hero of World War II, searches to find his place in a new and unfamiliar world. As the contents reveal, the transformations of this American icon thus mark parallel transformations in the nation itself.
This anthology collects:
- CAPTAIN AMERICA COMICS (1941) #1
- Captain America stories from TALES OF SUSPENSE (1959) #59, #63-68, #75-81, #92-95, #110-113
- "Captain America...Commie Smasher" from CAPTAIN AMERICA (1941) #78
A foreword by Gene Luen Yang and scholarly introductions and apparatus by Ben Saunders offer further insight into the enduring significance of Captain America and classic Marvel comics.
The Deluxe Hardcover edition features gold foil stamping, gold top stain edges, special endpapers with artwork spotlighting series villains, and full-color art throughout.
