It's time to clear some space on your bookshelves — the Penguin Classics Marvel Collection arrives this Summer on June 14!

For the first time, these classic stories of some of the most iconic Super Heroes in the history of American comics are Penguin Classics, and we're excited to share a first look at The Amazing Spider-Man, Black Panther, and Captain America. These carefully curated comic book anthologies present the original stories and seminal tales of key Marvel characters, and serve as a testament to Marvel’s transformative impact on the fantasy genre and across popular culture. Both the iconic black spine paperback and collectible hardcover formats are available for pre-order now, everywhere books are sold.

It is impossible to imagine American popular culture without Marvel Comics. For decades, Marvel has published groundbreaking visual narratives that sustain attention on multiple levels: as metaphors for the experience of difference and otherness; as meditations on the fluid nature of identity; and as high-water marks in the artistic tradition of American cartooning, to name a few.

The Amazing Spider-Man