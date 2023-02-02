PREVIEW: 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: The Official Movie Special' Book Coming Feb. 14

“We’re trying to give the audience a mind-expanding experience.” – Sam Raimi, Director

Coming this month to bookstores, Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: The Movie Special will takes fans into the behind the scenes of the hit film Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where Doctor Strange returns to take audiences on a journey into the unforgettably bizarre as he battles to stop the Scarlet Witch from wiping out millions of lives.

Lavishly illustrated with stunning behind-the-scenes images, Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Xochitl Gomez, Benedict Wong and other members of the cast and crew, including acclaimed director Sam Raimi, reveal the secrets behind the creation of Marvel Studios’ most outlandish film to date.

You can pre-order and then pick up the book on February 14, 2023 at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, Indiebound or wherever you purchase books.

And we're proud to present an excerpt from the book, featuring an interview with the film's writer, Michael Waldron on exploring the dark side in Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness and why the film is about hope.

INTERVIEW WITH Michael Waldron