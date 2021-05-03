New Rainbow Marvel Collection Arrives Ahead of Pride Month

All the colors of the rainbow are assembling in a brand new collection to celebrate Pride month! For the first time ever, Marvel apparel, plush, accessories and more will be a part of The Walt Disney Company’s ongoing Pride collection. In addition to Marvel characters and logos, this year will also feature Pixar and Star Wars characters, too.

Rolling out now at shopDisney.com and Disney stores around the world, the 2021 Pride collection includes t-shirts, sweatshirts, pins, phone accessories, and even a new Funko Pop! All items feature a colorful rainbow treatment across the likes of the Marvel brick, and even the Avengers namesake, too. Plus, find new items at licensees and retailers including Amazon, Box Lunch, Funko, Kohl’s, Target, and Torrid.

Available now, find the brand new rainbow items in the image gallery below!

The Walt Disney Company is a leader in LGBTQ+ workplace equality and content, is committed to inclusive workplaces and supports welcoming environments in local communities. Additionally, The Walt Disney Company is donating funds as part of our ongoing commitment to organizations around the world that support LGBTQ+ communities. To learn more, visit RainbowDisneyCollection.com.

