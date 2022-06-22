Remembering Mike Pasciullo, 1972-2022

It’s with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce our dear friend and colleague Mike Pasciullo has passed away. Since joining over 25 years ago, Mike worked tirelessly to bring the spirit of Marvel to fans worldwide. His memory will always be with us, and he will live on forever within the Marvel family and beyond.

Statement from Marvel Entertainment President Dan Buckley:

"Mike was truly a lifelong Marvelite. His marketing savvy, commitment, creativity, humor and kindness were on display every day for friends and fans alike. He understood that for any fan, each convention might be their only one, and he personally laid the foundation to make sure they walked away not just happy, but elated.

Mike was a close friend to us and so many others, and I will miss him every day. I count myself lucky to have called him a friend."

Statement from Marvel Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski:

"Sometimes you meet someone and immediately know you'll be friends for life, which is what happened the day Mike Pasciullo burst into mine. From our shared love of Marvel comics, '80s metal bands and Philly cheesesteaks, we just clicked. While Mike always preferred to work more behind-the-scenes, Marvel would not be what it is today without him. His legacy will carry on forever, and for those of us who knew him best, Mike will always live on in our hearts, wearing his Penn State hat, rooting for the Eagles, and trying to convince us Poison was the greatest band of all time."