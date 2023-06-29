Smashing New Look at ‘Rogers: The Musical’ at Disney California Adventure Park

Curtains up on Rogers: The Musical at the Hyperion Theater in Disney California Adventure Park! The musical — first spotted in the first episode of Hawkeye on Disney+— is taking center stage at the Disneyland Resort for the Disney100 Celebration. A classic tale of heroes, time travel, and romance, the approximately 30-minute show features a talented cast of singers and dancers telling the story of Steve Rogers (aka Captain America), joined by Peggy Carter, Nick Fury, and select members of the Avengers.

This new musical project will come to life through the creativity of Disney Live Entertainment in partnership with book writer Hunter Bell, star and book writer of the Tony Award-nominated “[title of show],” and will feature five all-new songs with music by Grammy-winning composer Christopher Lennertz and lyrics by Jordan Peterson, Christopher Lennertz and Alex Karukas. The show will also include fan-favorite songs “Save The City” from the Hawkeye (written by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman) and "Star Spangled Man” from Captain America: The First Avenger (written by Alan Menken and David Zippel).

Rogers: The Musical is an exhilarating and heartfelt experience for Super Hero fans, theater enthusiasts and families alike. The story follow's Steve's humble beginnings to his position leading the Avegners, meeting Peggy Carter, joining forces with Nick Fury, and the Infinity Stones, of course. The musical features an array of different musical styles with genres such as big band jazz, modern funk, classic orchestra and more, brought to life by a 60-piece orchestra.

Developed by an expert team at Disney Live Entertainment, the creative direction for Rogers: The Musical at Disney California Adventure Park transforms the Hyperion Theater stage for each scene through a combination of layered two-dimensional scenery, physical set pieces and the theater’s 2,200-square-foot video screen. The Avengers and other characters are portrayed in representational costumes that offer a fun, more casual take on their iconic looks.

During the limited-time run of Rogers: The Musical, select locations across Disney California Adventure will serve patriotic and heroically-themed food and beverages, with vending carts outside the Hyperion Theater offering a themed popcorn bucket that comes with red, white, and blue kettle corn at the time of purchase.

Ready to save the city? Rogers: The Musical opens June 30 and take a peek at some brand-new images from the show in the gallery below!