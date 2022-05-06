The Scarlet Witch and America Chavez Arrive at Avengers Campus
New heroic encounters have arrived in this Multiverse!
Ready for an adventure that’s out of this world- er, Multiverse? With the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, both The Scarlet Witch and America Chavez have arrived at Avengers Campus at California Adventure Park at the Disneyland Resort! So whether you’re looking to harness the power of the Darkhold or punch some star-shaped holes through the universe, there’s enough new heroic adventures to go around!
The Scarlet Witch and America Chavez join the ever-growing list of Super Heroes visits to Avengers Campus just might see — and you never know who's just around the corner ready to spring into action!
The Scarlet Witch and America Chavez join the continuously growing list of Heroic Encounters at Avengers Campus, like Spider-Man, Black Widow, Shang-Chi, Sersi, Kingo, and Phastos from the Eternals and of course, Captain America and Iron Man. Every day is an adventure at Avengers Campus!
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now plating exclusively in theaters!