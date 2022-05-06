The Scarlet Witch and America Chavez Arrive at Avengers Campus

Ready for an adventure that’s out of this world- er, Multiverse? With the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, both The Scarlet Witch and America Chavez have arrived at Avengers Campus at California Adventure Park at the Disneyland Resort! So whether you’re looking to harness the power of the Darkhold or punch some star-shaped holes through the universe, there’s enough new heroic adventures to go around!

The Scarlet Witch and America Chavez join the ever-growing list of Super Heroes visits to Avengers Campus just might see — and you never know who’s just around the corner ready to spring into action!