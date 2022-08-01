SDCC 2022: Her Universe Celebrates Marvel Fashion

The 8th annual Her Universe Fashion show at San Diego Comic-Con saw 26 different designers compete for the chance to be a part of the Marvel Universe!

During the beloved event, which took place at the Manchester Grand Hyatt Hotel Harbor Ballroom, two winners were chosen — one by a panel of judges, and the other by the audience. Little did these two winners realize that they would win the grand prize of collaborating with Her Universe on a brand new collection for Hot Topic, inspired by Marvel Studios' The Marvels!

As Her Universe founder and actress, Ashley Eckstein, explained: "We were so excited to announce at The Her Universe Fashion Show that the winners will get to design a fashion collection inspired by Marvel Studios' upcoming feature film, The Marvels, with Her Universe for Hot Topic! The winners of the show will get to work with our Her Universe and Hot Topic teams immediately after winning and the collection will be available in 2023. We are very proud to offer a professional and educational fashion design opportunity for our winners."