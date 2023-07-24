SDCC 2023: Cosmo the Spacedog Lands on the Marvel Stage

A good dog has touched down! On Saturday, fans at the Marvel stage at San Diego Comic-Con 2023 were treated to a pawsome surprise when Cosmo the Spacedog arrived for a meet-and-greet session. And ok, it's not actually Cosmo but a very good boy named Jackson the Fire Dog dressed up as Cosmo, but a good dog is a good dog.

In a version of Cosmo's own space suit, Jackson posed for pictures and gave out pawtographs to those in the crowd, and the whole audience was treated to a very special surprise when a proposal happened on stage! (She said yes.)

Find more photos from the Cosmo meet-and-greet in the image gallery below, and Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now available to own on Digital; on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on August 1; and arrives on Disney+ on August 2. Fans can add the film to their collection and access exclusive bonus content including deleted scenes, a gag reel, and audio commentary by James Gunn.

In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, our beloved band of misfits is looking a bit different these days. Peter Quill, still reeling from a terrible loss, must rally his team and embark on a dicey, action-packed mission to defend the universe and protect Rocket. Meanwhile, a new, unpredictable force threatens to bring the Guardians down for good. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is written and directed by James Gunn.

Looking for more of Marvel's SDCC coverage from 2023? Watch full panels, recaps, and stage shows now!