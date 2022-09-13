Secret Cinema Creates an Out-of-This-World Experience for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’

Audiences and Marvel fans alike have an exclusive opportunity to step into the incredible world of Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy, as Secret Cinema brings audiences a new type of space adventure as part of their fully immersive experience.

Secret Cinema Presents Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for fans to be able to step right into the world of the famous film: helping, competing, and dancing with their on-screen heroes to an awesome soundtrack. The collectible trinkets, other-worldly terrain, and familiar faces aren’t all that will greet fans along their immersive journey.

In a behind-the-scenes interview with This Week In Marvel, Creative Directors Justin Autobird and Lucy Ridley discussed bringing the experience to life, with lots of Marvel twists (and turns).

"We are creating a new narrative…a Guardians-related narrative where you see known characters from the films made real made flesh. But the really exciting part is that the audience also gets to be part of that world," Autobird explained on TWIM. "[You’re going to] travel with us to the galaxy of Andromeda and step into the kind of recognizable parts of the Guardians universe. You get to play in that world in a kind of in various different ways. You know, obviously, that involves lots of the known characters from the films, the Guardians themselves, but it also involves Yondu and other people like that as well.”

To really immerse themselves in the experience, visitors to Secret Cinema are prepped to take part in one of the many stories going on during the event, "in that they get to generate a character for themselves...basically, you get to be a part of and be alongside these kinds of absolutely iconic characters and you get to aid them, support them. Sometimes you get the hint that they will play tricks with you. And it's all about a kind of playful environment if you get into feeling like you are really living in this part of the MCU."

Ridley gives credit to the performers who inhabit these characters to really bring them to life.

"The magic is the performers and what they do, they really embody these characters...they might be taken from like a tiny moment in the film where you see someone's image and then we expand out from that and create [a full character]. We just keep expanding the how, you know, and keep feeding that into a kind of overarching story that we work out."