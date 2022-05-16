Culture & Lifestyle
Published May 16, 2022

See Spidey and his Amazing Friends On Tour with “Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza” This Fall

Disney Junior Tour is back with an all-new 80-city national tour set to debut September 2

by Marvel

“Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza” incorporates characters from Disney Junior’s hit series “Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends” for the first time as well as Mickey, Minnie, and your other favorite Disney Junior Friends

Presales Begin Tomorrow; Public On-Sale Starts May 20

Dress up and join the party with “Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza” launching September 2 in Southern California. The all-new show features the first appearance of characters from “Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends” in addition to Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Doc McStuffins, the Puppy Dog Pals, and Alice from Disney Junior’s newest hit series “Alice’s Wonderland Bakery,” live on stage. The immersive, interactive concert experience includes singing, dancing, acrobatics and 3D special effects. It will feature favorite songs from hit Disney Junior series, as well as new original music. In “Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza,” Mickey, Minnie, and their pals are getting ready to throw a huge costume party but mysterious weather keeps interrupting the fun. Can Team Spidey help save the Costume Palooza?

Traveling to more than 80 North American cities beginning September 2 through December 17, 2022, the tour will have stops at legendary venues including the Opry House in Nashville, the Fabulous Fox Theatre in St. Louis and Atlanta, and more.

The show is brought to you by the creators of the 2x Pollstar nominated “Disney Junior Dance Party On Tour” which sold over 350,000 tickets. The live show is written and directed by Amy Tinkham and produced by Jonathan Shank of Terrapin Station Entertainment. Parents can go to DisneyJuniorTour.com to get more information, view tour dates and purchase tickets.

Spotify Fans First presale begins tomorrow, May 17 at 10 a.m. local time. Presale for Disney Visa Cardmembers and Disney Junior, Marvel, Spider-Man, and Disney Music Group social media followers (Facebook/Instagram/Twitter) begins Wednesday, May 18 at 10 a.m. local time. Ticketmaster and select venue presales begin Thursday, May 19 at 10 a.m. local time. VIP packages will also be available for pre-show opportunities including premium seating, exclusive merchandise, and character experiences.  Tickets go on-sale to the general public beginning Friday, May 20.

“We are going to blow the minds of Disney Junior fans with all the on-stage fun and new songs we have in store for them,” says Jonathan Shank, producer and CEO of Terrapin Station Entertainment. “We are so excited to be working with the Disney Junior team again on this premier preschool production bringing back all the beloved Disney characters, and now, for the first time, ‘Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends’,” says Shank.

“It is great to be able to bring the Disney Junior characters back on the road again, bigger and better, with incredible acrobatics, songs, and dances. We know that families won’t want to miss the chance to see ‘Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends’
perform, as well as Mickey, Minnie, and their favorite Disney Junior pals.” says Jennifer Rogers Doyle, senior vice president, Networks Franchise Management, Integrated Planning, Licensing, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution.

Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza tour dates (subject to change):

September 2

Riverside, CA

Fox Performing Arts Center

September 3

Thousand Oaks, CA

Bank of America Performing Arts Center

September 4

Phoenix, AZ

Arizona Federal Theatre

September 6

Midland, TX

Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center

September 8

Austin, TX

Bass Concert Hall

September 9

Sugar Land, TX

Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

September 10

Grand Prairie, TX

Texas Trust CU Theatre 

September 11

San Antonio, TX

Majestic Theatre (2 shows)

September 13

Springfield, MO

Juanita K. Hammons Hall

September 14

Wichita, KS

Orpheum Theatre

September 15

Topeka, KS

Topeka Performing Arts Center

September 16

Saint Louis, MO

The Fabulous Fox Theatre

September 17

Des Moines, IA

Des Moines Civic Center

September 18

Lincoln, NE

Lied Center for Performing Arts

September 20

Cedar Rapids, IA

Paramount Theatre

September 21

Dubuque, IA

Five Flags Center

September 22

Bemidji, MN

Sanford Center

September 23

Ralston, NE

Liberty First Credit Union Arena

September 24

Minneapolis, MN

The Orpheum Theatre

September 25

Chicago, IL

The Chicago Theatre

September 27

Marion, IL

Marion Cultural and Civic Center

September 28

Richmond, KY

EKU Center For The Arts

September 29

Cincinnati, OH

Taft Theatre

September 30

Madison, WI

Overture Center for the Arts

October 1

Milwaukee, WI

The Riverside Theater

October 2

Midland, MI

Midland Center for the Arts (2 shows)

October 4

Louisville, KY

Louisville Palace Theater

October 5

Wabash, IN

Honeywell Center

October 6

Indianapolis, IN

Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

October 7

Lima, OH

Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center

October 8

Cleveland, OH

Connor Palace 

October 9

Detroit, MI

Fox Theatre

October 11

Columbus, OH

Palace Theatre

October 12

Charleston, WV

Clay Center 

October 13

Greensburg, PA

The Palace Theatre

October 14

Lancaster, PA

American Music Theatre

October 15

Wallingford, CT

Toyota Oakdale Theatre

October 16

Lowell, MA

Lowell Memorial Auditorium (2 shows)

October 18

Burlington, VT

The Flynn

October 19

Greenvale, NY

Tilles Center

October 20

Providence, RI

Providence Performing Arts Center

October 21

Baltimore, MD

The Lyric

October 22

Washington, DC

Warner Theatre (2 shows)

October 23

Albany, NY

Palace Theatre

October 25

Rochester, NY

Kodak Center

October 26

Wilkes Barre, PA

F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts

October 27

Concord, NH

Capitol Center for the Arts - Chubb Theater

October 28

Philadelphia, PA

Kimmel Cultural Campus

October 29

Morristown, NJ

Mayo Performing Arts Center (2 shows)

October 30

Red Bank, NJ

Count Basie Center for the Arts (2 shows)

November 1

Williamsport, PA

Community Arts Center

November 2

Norfolk, VA

Chrysler Hall 

November 3

Richmond, VA

Altria Theater

November 4

Roanoke, VA

Berglund Performing Arts Theatre

November 5

North Charleston, SC

North Charleston Performing Arts Center

November 6

Charlotte, NC

Belk Theater

November 8

Greensboro, NC

Tanger Center

November 10

Durham, NC

DPAC Durham

November 11

Columbia, SC

Township Auditorium

November 12

Birmingham, AL

BJCC Concert Hall

November 13

Nashville, TN

Opry House

November 14

Chattanooga, TN

Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium

November 15

Memphis, TN

Orpheum Theatre

November 17

Jacksonville, FL

Florida Theatre

November 18

Orlando, FL

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

November 19

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Broward Center (2 shows)

November 20

Clearwater, FL

Ruth Eckerd Hall (2 shows)

November 22

Greenville, SC

Peace Center

November 23

Knoxville, TN

Tennessee Theatre

November 25

New Orleans, LA

Saenger Theatre

November 26

Atlanta, GA

Fox Theatre 

November 27

Mobile, AL

Saenger Theatre

November 30

Colorado Spring, CO

Pikes Peak Center

December 1

Denver, CO

Paramount Theatre

December 2

Salt Lake City, UT

Kingsbury Hall

December 4

Seattle, WA

The Paramount

December 5

Eugene, OR

Hult Center for the Performing Arts

December 6

Portland, OR

Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

December 8

San Jose, CA

San Jose Civic

December 12

Santa Rosa, CA

Luther Burbank Memorial Foundation

December 14

Anaheim, CA

City National Grove of Anaheim

December 15

El Cajon, CA

The Magnolia

December 17

Los Angeles, CA

Orpheum Theatre (2 shows)
