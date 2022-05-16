See Spidey and his Amazing Friends On Tour with “Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza” This Fall

“Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza” incorporates characters from Disney Junior’s hit series “Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends” for the first time as well as Mickey, Minnie, and your other favorite Disney Junior Friends

Presales Begin Tomorrow; Public On-Sale Starts May 20

Dress up and join the party with “Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza” launching September 2 in Southern California. The all-new show features the first appearance of characters from “Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends” in addition to Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Doc McStuffins, the Puppy Dog Pals, and Alice from Disney Junior’s newest hit series “Alice’s Wonderland Bakery,” live on stage. The immersive, interactive concert experience includes singing, dancing, acrobatics and 3D special effects. It will feature favorite songs from hit Disney Junior series, as well as new original music. In “Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza,” Mickey, Minnie, and their pals are getting ready to throw a huge costume party but mysterious weather keeps interrupting the fun. Can Team Spidey help save the Costume Palooza?

Traveling to more than 80 North American cities beginning September 2 through December 17, 2022, the tour will have stops at legendary venues including the Opry House in Nashville, the Fabulous Fox Theatre in St. Louis and Atlanta, and more.

The show is brought to you by the creators of the 2x Pollstar nominated “Disney Junior Dance Party On Tour” which sold over 350,000 tickets. The live show is written and directed by Amy Tinkham and produced by Jonathan Shank of Terrapin Station Entertainment. Parents can go to DisneyJuniorTour.com to get more information, view tour dates and purchase tickets.

Spotify Fans First presale begins tomorrow, May 17 at 10 a.m. local time. Presale for Disney Visa Cardmembers and Disney Junior, Marvel, Spider-Man, and Disney Music Group social media followers (Facebook/Instagram/Twitter) begins Wednesday, May 18 at 10 a.m. local time. Ticketmaster and select venue presales begin Thursday, May 19 at 10 a.m. local time. VIP packages will also be available for pre-show opportunities including premium seating, exclusive merchandise, and character experiences. Tickets go on-sale to the general public beginning Friday, May 20.

“We are going to blow the minds of Disney Junior fans with all the on-stage fun and new songs we have in store for them,” says Jonathan Shank, producer and CEO of Terrapin Station Entertainment. “We are so excited to be working with the Disney Junior team again on this premier preschool production bringing back all the beloved Disney characters, and now, for the first time, ‘Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends’,” says Shank.

“It is great to be able to bring the Disney Junior characters back on the road again, bigger and better, with incredible acrobatics, songs, and dances. We know that families won’t want to miss the chance to see ‘Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends’

perform, as well as Mickey, Minnie, and their favorite Disney Junior pals.” says Jennifer Rogers Doyle, senior vice president, Networks Franchise Management, Integrated Planning, Licensing, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution.

Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza tour dates (subject to change):