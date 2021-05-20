Snag Marvel Titles in shopDisney's 'Buy A Book, Give A Book' Program

Similar to readers who are inspired to recommend books to their friends and family by word-of-mouth, shopDisney’s Buy a Book, Give a Book program encourages a gesture of sharing and extends it into communities for life-changing impact, celebrating the endless possibilities of storytelling.

Throughout two decades of collaboration, Disney Publishing Worldwide has donated over 82 million books to First Book, a nonprofit organization that puts free and affordable new books and educational resources into the hands of educators who support children from underserved communities nationwide. First Book has built a community that addresses the systemic causes of educational inequity and creates permanent change—not simply in the life of one child who wants to learn, but across the entire education system.

“We are thrilled that together with Disney, First Book will continue to ignite a love of storytelling in kids around the country, encouraging them to confidently share their own stories,” said Kyle Zimmer, founder and CEO of First Book. “Research has shown us that the presence of books in the home improves educational outcomes. Through shopDisney’s Buy a Book, Give a Book program, we see a continued effort to break down barriers to a quality education.”

As one of the world's largest children’s publishing brands, Disney Publishing Worldwide has a unique opportunity to inspire the next generation of storytellers and equip them with books and resources to build their skills. Visit shopDisney.com/buyonegiveone to explore books from across Disney Publishing Worldwide, including titles from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic.

