‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: The Art of the Film’ On-Sale Now

We previously shared the reveal of the cover forSpider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: The Art of the Movie and now we couldn't be more excited to share with you a glimpse of inside the book, thanks to the fine folks at Abrams Books. This beautiful behind the scenes volume is available now wherever you buy books and you can order it now!

Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar®-winning Spider-Verse saga, an epic adventure that will transport Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man across the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People to face off with a villain more powerful than anything they have ever encountered.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: The Art of the Movie takes readers behind the scenes to showcase the art and artistry of the highly-anticipated sequel to 2018’s Academy Award–winning animated feature, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The ultimate deep dive into the on-screen return of the Spider-Man multiverse, the book features exclusive concept art, sketches, character designs, and storyboards from the visually innovative film, as well as interviews with key creators such as writers/producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who offer insights into their creative process.

Check out these exclusive excerpts from the book: