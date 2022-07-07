Celebrates 60 “Beyond Amazing” Years of Spider-Man With Exciting New Products and Experiences

Marvel has announced its Spider-Man “Beyond Amazing” global marketing and consumer products campaign in celebration of the iconic Super Hero’s comic book debut 60 years ago. Over the past six decades, Spider-Man has appeared in countless comics, films, animation, video games, toys, and much more. His image is synonymous with the modern Super Hero and generations of fans have fallen in love with his unique look, aspirational heroism, and universal message that with great power comes great responsibility.

Beginning now through December 2022, fans can celebrate Spider-Man’s 60th anniversary with all-new Spider-Man 60th “Beyond Amazing” product offerings, such as apparel, toys, collectibles, and home goods. Fans will also find new and exciting pop-up experiences, special variant comic book covers, global retail activations, fan events, a new design for the Spider-Man collection on Disney+, an immersive exhibition at the Comic-Con Museum in San Diego, and more. In addition to the 60th anniversary offerings, consumers can shop existing fan-favorite Spider-Man merchandise throughout the year, such as apparel, collectibles, accessories, and video games.

“Very few characters have touched the lives of fans around the world the way that Spider-Man has over the past 60 years,” says Paul Gitter, SVP, Marvel Consumer Products. “We’re thrilled to be collaborating with best-in-class brands on unique Spider-Man offerings that continue to expand Marvel’s leadership in the lifestyle space.”

Marvel | Kith – Spider-Man 60th Anniversary Collection

To kick-off the celebration, Marvel has collaborated with global lifestyle brand, Kith, on a new collection that pays homage to the six decades of the Marvel Super Hero, interpreted through the Kith lens.The collection will be available beginning July 15, and features an assortment of specially designed apparel inspired by the iconic wall-crawler, including intarsia knit sweaters, 400 GSM cotton fleece hoodies, and a range of vintage washed long sleeve and short sleeve tees. As a part of the launch, fans can experience and shop the collection at the Kith for Marvel Spider-Man Pop-Up on July 15 - July 17 in the character’s hometown of Queens, NY. The collection will also be available at Kith’s Aspen, Hawaii, Los Angeles, Miami, Paris and Tokyo locations, as well as in shop-in-shops at Selfridges, Bergdorf Goodman and Hirshleifers.

In addition to Kith, new “Beyond Amazing” products will launch throughout the remainder of 2022 from licensees including Hasbro, Funko, the LEGO Group, Jazwares, PEZ Candy, Mad Engine, C-Life, Jay Franco, Bioworld, Citizen, and Adidas to name a few. Showing the reach of this beloved and aspirational character, collections will be broadly available at top retailers nationwide and around the globe.

Spider-Man “Beyond Amazing” Variant Comic Book Covers

Some of the comic book industry’s greatest artists have banded together on one incredible variant cover program to honor Spider-Man's 60th anniversary. Beginning this August, “Beyond Amazing” variant covers will adorn the covers of Marvel’s hottest ongoing comic book titles with gorgeous artwork celebrating all aspects of Spider-Man’s beloved mythos. From key moments in Spider-Man’s publishing history to Spider-Man’s forays into other media, these 20 show-stopping covers showcase a wide range of Spidey inspiration and prove why the hero’s impact on pop culture is simply unmatched.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing – The Exhibition

To celebrate the 60th anniversary of Marvel’s legendary Spider-Man, the Comic-Con Museum in San Diego is home to “Marvel’s Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing – The Exhibition,” now open to the public. This premier exhibition welcomes visitors of all ages to explore the Web-Slinger’s storied history, through original comic art, movie props, costumes, and more priceless original artifacts.

Marvel’s Spider-Man – the Critically-Acclaimed Action-Adventure Games Come to PC

Developed by Insomniac Games in collaboration with Sony Interactive Entertainment and Marvel Games, this beloved series has delighted PlayStation fans across the world - selling through more than 33 million copies globally, as of May 15, 2022. Later this year, in collaboration with Nixxes Software, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will launch on PC for the first time. Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered will launch on PC on August 12, 2022 while Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will launch on PC in Fall 2022.