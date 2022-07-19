Spider-Man Swings Into the Comic-Con Museum Character Hall Of Fame

Ahead of San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Marvel’s own web-slinger will be inducted into the Comic-Con Museum Character Hall of Fame!

The Comic-Con Museum is honoring the world’s favorite friendly neighborhood Super Hero, Spider-Man, as the fourth inductee into its Museum Character Hall of Fame at Night at the Comic-Con Museum. This event will take place on Comic-Con’s Preview Night, July 20, 2022, and tickets are available at the event website: comic-con.museum/night.

Along with honoring Spidey — who is celebrating his 60th anniversary this year — the event will include the opportunity to experience the brand new Marvel's Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing - The Exhibition, which is now open to the public. The Night at the Comic-Con Museum event will feature live entertainment, special guests, food, and signature cocktails along with the art, costumes, and interactive experiences on display in the exhibit.

As for Spidey's bigger 60th celebration, other milestones include an exciting relaunch of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN, a stunning variant cover program, and a special issue honoring the comic that started it all, AMAZING FANTASY, on sale August 2022. Plus, new apparel, accessories, and more coming out of the Marvel Universe with “Beyond Amazing," a global marketing and consumer products campaign in celebration of the iconic comic book character's debut.

The Comic-Con Museum Character Hall of Fame pays tribute to the timeless characters who have shaped popular arts and culture. For more information about the event and Spider-Man, head over to the Comic-Con Museum website.

