'Spider-Man: A History and Celebration of the Web-Slinger, Decade by Decade' Gives the Wall-Crawler's Complete Biography

From the comic page to the big screen and beyond, Spider-Man has thrilled fans for generations. Since swinging onto the scene in 1961, in the pages of AMAZING FANTASY #15 by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, the world’s most famous wall-crawler has captivated the world, starring in millions of comics, over twenty different films and animated series, numerous blockbuster video games, and one Broadway show, as well as appearances in countless other mediums.

In celebration of his illustrious and expansive history, Spider-Man: A History and Celebration of the Web-Slinger, Decade by Decade is a comprehensive collection of exciting art and expert commentary that brings Spidey’s backstory out of the archive and into the arms of fans worldwide. Organized by decade, you will:

Relive the origin and adaptations of Spider-Man, along with his friends and enemies, through comic books, films, TV shows, toys, and more

Spark your memory with “remember when?” moments (the Spider-Mobile, anyone?)

Recall the most interesting and shocking plot points of the comic

Meet the creators who worked on Spider-Man’s adventures throughout the years



Illustrated with images from the comics, movies, and other Spider-Man–related items, this collection is a must-have for any fan of the web-slinger.

