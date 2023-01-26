Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield on the making of 'SPIDER-MAN NO WAY HOME'

The original 2002 Spider-Man had a big influence on the Super Hero films that followed…

I want to comment on the history of the genre. For me as a kid, I was watching Super Hero movies. In my experience there are plenty of terrific films and performers who take it seriously. It was maybe more erratic, and it kind of got more cohesive in time.

I’ve heard people talk about how our Sam Raimi movies were some kind of influential turning point in these movies, which is really sweet and feels like an honor. And not to take away from all the great work that everybody did there, but for me, I have so much love and respect for what came before. I just wanted to acknowledge that!

How did you feel when you got the call about this movie?

When they called initially, I was like finally! [Laughs] I got the call and was immediately open about coming to do this. Not without nerves – you know, “What will this look like and what will the experience be?” But to get to show up with beautiful, talented, creative people and play together? It’s just like, “Yes!” It’s fun and exciting.

I love these films and I love all of the different series. If these guys called me and said, “Would you show up tonight to hang out and goof around?” or “Would you show up to do this movie or read a scene or do a Spider-Man thing?”, it would be a “yes!” Because why wouldn’t I want to do that?

How did it feel to put on the Spider-Man suit again?

The suit can definitely be a challenge at time when you’ve got to get into the full thing. But then, once you’re comfortable, there is something fun about it. As an actor, it helps when you get in your costume. You begin to feel it more and embody it more… You start to feel pretty at home pretty swiftly.