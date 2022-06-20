Spider-Man To Be Celebrated As Comic-Con Museum Character Hall Of Fame Inductee

The Comic-Con Museum will be honoring the world’s favorite web-slinging Super Hero, the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, as the fourth inductee into its Museum Character Hall of Fame at Night at the Comic-Con Museum, – a special event that will take place on Comic-Con’s Preview Night, July 20, 2022.

Night at the Comic-Con Museum will serve as a celebration of the Comic-Con Museum in San Diego’s Balboa Park and feature a special induction ceremony honoring Spider-Man. The event will include a unique opportunity to experience Marvel’s Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing - The Exhibition, which opens on July 1. In addition to the displays of art, costumes, and interactive experiences in the exhibit, the event will feature live entertainment, special guests, food, and drink.

The Comic-Con Museum Character Hall of Fame pays tribute to the timeless characters who have shaped popular arts and culture. On July 20, Spider-Man will be recognized for his impact on pop culture. With the generous support and participation of Marvel Entertainment, the event will celebrate the 60th anniversary of Spider-Man.

“Ever since his debut in 1962, Spider-Man has stood the test of time as one of the most iconic, inspiring, and influential characters in pop culture, capturing the imagination of fans all around the world,” said C.B. Cebulski, Editor-in-Chief of Marvel Comics. “Whether you grew up following Spider-Man’s adventures in comics, television, video games, or films, no other character embodies the heart and humor of Marvel quite like Peter. We’re thrilled to pay tribute to Spider-Man’s long-lasting legacy, and we’re honored to see him join the Comic-Con Museum Character Hall of Fame.”

“Comic-Con celebrates comics and related popular arts during four exciting days each summer,” commented Rita Vandergaw, Executive Director of the Comic-Con Museum. “The new Comic-Con Museum is here to extend that experience to visitors throughout the year. We are thrilled to be a part of the celebration of Spider-Man’s 60th anniversary and to welcome him into the Comic-Con Museum Character Hall of Fame.”