Spidey and his Amazing Fans! Calling all Spider-Man Fans!

Did you grow up watching Spider-Man on TV? Is your home covered head-to-toe in Spidey memorabilia? Have you now passed down your love for their beloved wall crawling web-slinger to your family? If so, we want to hear from you! To celebrate the launch of "Spidey and His Amazing Friends" on Disney Junior, we are looking for the most AMAZING FANS to share their story.



You can show the world how wild you are for all things Spider-Man, just fill out the entry form, tell us in a few words about your love of Spidey and upload a photo that shows off your family’s fandom. If you and your family have the right stuff, your Spidey passion might give you a chance to win a limited-edition prize box – and be featured on Marvel’s YouTube channel.



And be sure to tune-in to the premiere of “Spidey and his Amazing Friends” on Friday, August 6th, only on Disney Junior.