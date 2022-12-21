Stan Lee's Quotable Quips

Stan Lee may be known as a foundational creator behind Marvel’s House of Ideas, but he is as equally famous for his alliterative audacity and unique turn of phrase! That’s right; not only did Stan “The Man” co-create characters like Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four, and the Hulk, he also developed a shorthand of catchphrases that became recognizable to Marvel readers worldwide. After all, no one spoke to his fans quite like Stan, and we’ve got the proof!

Here are just a handful of Stan Lee’s most famous catchphrases.

“FACE FRONT!”