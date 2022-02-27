Stan Lee Honored with New Plaque at Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure Park

Next time you suit up for a heroic adventure at Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park, take a peek at a brand new plaque situated inside the land honoring the legacy of the late Stan Lee. Starting today, visitors to the land will find a new dedication to one of the most prolific and legendary comic creators of all time, honoring his legacy that inspired generations of fans, both young and old, to find their inner hero.

The new plaque, located to the left as you enter the land, reads:

We dedicate Avengers Campus to the incomparable Stan Lee.

That person who helps others simply because it should or must be done, and because it is the right thing to do, is indeed without a doubt a real superhero. Thank you, Stan, for inspiring the hero within each of us. You have made us all ‘True Believers.’

