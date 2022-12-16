For years, Stan Lee held court in the pages of “Stan’s Soapbox,” his personal editorial column that ran in every Marvel comic published between 1967 through 1980. Musing on everything from the Marvel philosophy, to storytelling, entertainment, and meatier subjects like politics and prejudice, “Stan’s Soapbox” was a firsthand account into the issues of the day. But it was also a direct channel for Marvel fans, AKA “True Believers,” to participate and share! Fostering a relationship with his audience like only Stan can, the letters column took on a life of its own in timeless fashion.

Here are just a few of Stan’s Soapbox gems, our favorite quotes from the caliph of comics himself.

ON “THE MARVEL PHILOSOPHY” (MAY, 1967)

“We believe in our cavortin’ characters a lot more than we believe in some people we know, and we do have a motive – a purpose – behind our mags! That purpose is, plain and simple – to entertain you! We think we’ve found the best formula of all – we merely create the type of fanciful yarns that we ourselves like to enjoy – and, if we like ‘em, you oughtta like ‘em too; after all, you’re our kinda people! Now then, in the process of providing off-beat entertainment, if we can also do our bit to advance the cause of intellectualism, humanitarianism, and mutual understanding… and to toss a little swingin’ satire at you in the process… that won’t break our collective heart one tiny bit!”