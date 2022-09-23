State Farm and Marvel Honor Local Super Heroes During Good Neighbor Month

Real Super Heroes are among us, and September is Good Neighbor Month, a time to recognize that there may be Super Heroes in your neighborhood, too!

This month, State Farm® is spotlighting people making a positive impact in their communities. To celebrate Good Neighbor Month, Disney and State Farm are launching Good Neighbor Check to encourage people to show up for their communities and celebrate, recognize and showcase good neighbors.

From helping "friends, neighbors and even perfect strangers," Eric Wood in Fort Wayne, Indiana is one such local hero. Performing numerous selfless deeds, from mowing lawns, helping with repairs, or just checking in to make sure his neighbors are doing all right, Eric has become a mainstay in his neighborhood and a comforting presence to those he encounters.

In one example, Eric makes weekly visits to his neighbor, and now friend, Kevin Chandler. Carrying Kevin on his back, Eric takes him for walks in the neighborhood to get some fresh air and keep him company. "I love it, because it puts me eye-level with whoever's around me, and brings a different sense of dignity to my disability," Kevin shares. "He's a friend that I can really rest and be myself around."

Eric is not alone in his good deeds. In fact, one of his talents is connecting those in need with those willing to help—inspiring others in his community to become Good Neighbors as well.

"I was told not to cross a street here in town, growing up," Eric explains. "And my friends on the other side of the tracks were told not to cross the tracks for different reasons. I think being a good neighbor has the potential to change the climate of our country. It's being willing to knock on a door, to see who's home and what's going on. To make sure someone's okay."

His neighbor Dolly Woods remarks, "He's a blessing. If more people were like him, the world would be so much better. So much better."

Check out the video below as Eric appears on Good Morning America for a special surprise from his neighborhood!

With a huge turnout of friends, family and neighbors, everyone was delighted as Eric was given a one-of-a-kind Marvel comic cover with himself as a Super Hero! As the crowd cheered on, he was then presented with $10,000 from State Farm to donate to the charity of his choice. He was also honored by Brand Ambassador and NBA superstar Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves) for being a role model in his community.

Back at the House of Ideas, it didn't take long for Marvel artists to turn Eric into a real Super Hero, with his very own exclusive comic cover. Check out the brilliant GOOD NEIGHBOR cover below by Netho Diaz (sketches & pencils), Sean Parsons (inks) and Carlos Lopez (colors)!