Explore Marvel Super Hero Academy Onboard the Disney Wish

But also, what’s a Super Hero Academy without actual Super Heroes? Ant-Man and The Wasp and Black Panther might stop by to help the young recruits, too, with two different interactive activities:

— after Ant-Man’s regulator gets stuck, he needs help becoming big again. Recruits will need to build Ant-Man a new regulator to save the day. Challenge the Taskmaster — after Taskmaster takes control of the Super Hero Academy, Black Panther and the Wakanda Design Group need help to stop her before it’s too late. Then stick around to learn about the history of Wakanda straight from Black Panther.



As for “bigger kids” who might be upset they can’t partake in the activities, too? Don’t worry, you can. During Open Houses on the Disney Wish, guests of all ages can visit Marvel Super Hero Academy and experience the excitement inside. Because, as it's explained, “[We] write and develop things that I would love to do. Although, it is really much for the kids because they believe it and they embrace it. It's made to create the future heroes of the world.”

Fans can experience Marvel Super Hero Academy aboard the Disney Wish, which sets sail on its maiden voyage on July 14. Choose from three and four-night adventures to the Bahamas along with Castaway Cay, Disney's own private island. Voyages begin in Port Canaveral, Florida.