Explore Marvel Super Hero Academy Onboard the Disney Wish
Train like an Avenger to help Ant-Man, The Wasp, and Black Panther defeat Ultron and Taskmaster!
Avengers are needed anywhere, anytime, and yes, that even means on the high seas!
Onboard the latest addition to Disney Cruise Line’s fleet of ships, the Disney Wish, guests will find Marvel Super Hero Academy as part of the larger Disney’s Oceaneer Club located on deck 2, midship just below the Grand Hall. Here, younger guests (and sometimes bigger kids, too) will get the chance to train alongside the Avengers to help them save the day — because you never know who’s lurking around the corner ready to stir up trouble. But it’s not just about winning the fight at Marvel Super Hero Academy, but rather what is learned along the way about being a hero inside and out.
“That's what I love about what we do here, it’s teaching visitors the qualities of being a hero,” A representative from Disney Cruise Line explains to Marvel.com. “It's not about fisticuffs and punching, it's about the qualities of being a hero, and that goes all the way back to Stan Lee. It's the human aspects of these characters. It's not about their powers. It's who they are on the inside.”
New Super Hero recruits visiting Marvel Super Hero Academy can take part in “Avengers: Mission Training,” which lets young recruits design their own hero suit and then put it to the test by actually battling against Ultron in a gesture-based game.
But also, what’s a Super Hero Academy without actual Super Heroes? Ant-Man and The Wasp and Black Panther might stop by to help the young recruits, too, with two different interactive activities:
- Power Pym Particles — after Ant-Man’s regulator gets stuck, he needs help becoming big again. Recruits will need to build Ant-Man a new regulator to save the day.
- Challenge the Taskmaster — after Taskmaster takes control of the Super Hero Academy, Black Panther and the Wakanda Design Group need help to stop her before it’s too late. Then stick around to learn about the history of Wakanda straight from Black Panther.
As for “bigger kids” who might be upset they can’t partake in the activities, too? Don’t worry, you can. During Open Houses on the Disney Wish, guests of all ages can visit Marvel Super Hero Academy and experience the excitement inside. Because, as it's explained, “[We] write and develop things that I would love to do. Although, it is really much for the kids because they believe it and they embrace it. It's made to create the future heroes of the world.”
Fans can experience Marvel Super Hero Academy aboard the Disney Wish, which sets sail on its maiden voyage on July 14. Choose from three and four-night adventures to the Bahamas along with Castaway Cay, Disney's own private island. Voyages begin in Port Canaveral, Florida.