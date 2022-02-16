The Jeopardy! National College Championship Features MARVEL as a Clue Category

It's that time of year, and everyone here at Marvel has been glued to our televisions for the JEOPARDY! National College Championship! And this year, it's gets even better as the cluemasters at JEOPARDY! have made MARVEL an entire category!

Airing tonight, February 16th on ABC at 8 PM Eastern and streaming on HULU, we'll see if this year's crop of extremely intelligent college kids can compete in the Marvel Universe! Marvel fans should tune to see if you can compete with the National College Championship contenders.

Be sure to come back to Marvel.com tomorrow as we breakdown the category and see how the contestants fared!