The 'Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game' Announces New Spider-Verse Expansion

Web-crawl your way across the Web of Life and Destiny! Just announced, the Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game is spinning up a new expansion for Summer of 2024!

The SPIDER-VERSE EXPANSION takes you deep into the life of Marvel’s most iconic hero, Spider-Man, and all his variants and villains from throughout the Multiverse. This expansion to the MARVEL MULTIVERSE ROLE-PLAYING GAME gives you new rules for creating Spider-heroes of your own, along with a deep dive into all the spider mythos. Explore new ways to build compelling supporting characters, new rules to handle symbiotes and clones and how to deal with your biggest foes (like the Sinister Six!) Plus, new equipment, adventure hooks, and dozens of new characters including Carnage, Chasm, Madame Web, Spider-Ham, Spider-Man Noir, and many more!