The 'Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game: Core Rulebook' Is On Sale Now
Look out for 3 more releases coming soon: 'The Cataclysm of Kang', 'X-Men Expansion' and 'Spider-Verse Expansion'!
Here's the moment we've all been waiting for—the 'MARVEL MULTIVERSE ROLE-PLAYING GAME: CORE RULEBOOK' is on sale NOW! Featuring a revamped ruleset packed with hundreds of powers and dozens of character profiles, the Core Rulebook is a must-have for all tabletop role-players and Marvel fans alike.
Available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Roll20, Demiplane, Target and wherever books are sold, pick up your own copy today! For more info check out marvel.com/rpg.
RPG players will be able to take on the roles of Marvel’s most famous Super Heroes in the ‘MARVEL MULTIVERSE ROLE-PLAYING GAME: CORE RULEBOOK’, now on sale! Fully updated and expanded from the 'PLAYTEST RULEBOOK', the core rulebook features all the rules that both new and seasoned players alike will need — including quick character creation, bombastic combat, and scores of amazing powers — plus full profiles of dozens of Marvel’s greatest heroes and villains. All that's needed is the book, three standard six-sided dice, and friends!
Written by Matt Forbeck
Cover Art by Iban Coello
On Sale 8/2/2023
But this isn't the end—far from it! Just like the ever-expanding Marvel Universe, the Marvel Multiverse RPG is set to dive even deeper with not one, not two, but THREE upcoming releases: 'MARVEL MULTIVERSE ROLE-PLAYING GAME: THE CATACLYSM OF KANG', 'MARVEL MULTIVERSE ROLE-PLAYING GAME: X-MEN EXPANSION', and 'MARVEL MULTIVERSE ROLE-PLAYING GAME: SPIDER-VERSE EXPANSION'!
The call has gone out for heroes everywhere to defeat the malicious machinations of Kang the Conqueror! 'THE CATACLYSM OF KANG' will take characters from Hell’s Kitchen, to a reality where Hydra runs the world, to a chase across time! In these six adventures, players can choose new heroes each time or form a campaign that takes them from street-level heroes to cosmic champions! Featuring an all-star cast of writers, 'THE CATACLYSM OF KANG' is written by Matt Forbeck (Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game lead writer), B. Dave Walters (Dungeons & Dragons: A Darkened Wish, Into the Mother Lands lead designer), Elisa Teague (Transformers Roleplaying Game, Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything), Jesse Scoble (Silver Age Sentinels, A Game of Thrones RPG), Devinder Thiara (Conan: Shining Kingdoms—Dowry of the Peacock Seal, Dune: Masters of Dune) and Marty Forbeck (Shotguns & Sorcery: The 5E Sourcebook). It also features dozens of new Super Heroes to play as and new art by Sean Izaaske, Paco Medina and Ruairí Coleman.
Written by Matt Forbeck, B. Dave Walters, Elisa Teague, Devin Thiara, and Jesse Scoble
Cover art by Iban Coello & Jesus Aburtov
Chapter Art by Sean Izaaske, Paco Medina and Ruairí Coleman
On Sale 11/15/2023
“To me, my X-Men!” This — the first full-sized sourcebook for the Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game — features the X-Men and all their various spin-off teams, greatest allies and most fearsome foes. Written by d616 System co-creator and New York Times-bestseller Matt Forbeck (The Marvel Encyclopedia, Dungeons & Dragons: Endless Quest) and packed with illustrations by Marvel’s incredible army of artists, the 'X-MEN EXPANSION' is jammed full of vital information about Marvel’s most popular mutants, including new options for creating characters, new Traits, new Tags and new Powers! It also includes new profiles for dozens of characters from X-Force, New Mutants and Marauders, new full-color maps of famous X-Men homes, including the Xavier Institute, Krakoa and Arakko, and plenty of plot hooks for an entire campaign. Answer the call and join the X-Men!
Written by Matt Forbeck
Cover by Francesco Manna and Jesus Aburtov
On Sale Spring 2024
Web-crawl your way across the Web of Life and Destiny! The 'SPIDER-VERSE EXPANSION' takes you deep into the life of Marvel’s most iconic hero, Spider-Man, and all his variants and villains from throughout the Multiverse. This expansion to the Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game gives you new rules for creating Spider-heroes of your own, along with a deep dive into all the spider mythos. Explore new ways to build compelling supporting characters, new rules to handle symbiotes and clones and how to deal with your biggest foes (like the Sinister Six!) Plus, new equipment, adventure hooks, and dozens of new characters including Carnage, Chasm, Madame Web, Spider-Ham, Spider-Man Noir, and many more!
Written by Matt Forbeck
Cover Art by R.B. Silva
On Sale Fall 2024
Got some burning questions about the upcoming expansions? Curious about what went into creating the Marvel Multiverse RPG? If you're looking for answers, look no further than Gen Con Indy 2023, where you can hear from game creator Matt Forbeck and producer CJ Cervantes as they break down everything from how to play to creating the game, Check out both panels below!
Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game - Creating The Game
Lead Designer & Writer Matt Forbeck and Producer & Project Lead CJ Cervantes discuss the process of developing and creating the Marvel Multiverse RPG.
Time: Friday, 8/4 @ 3pm-4pm
Max attendance: 130
Location: ICC : 245
Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game – How To Play
Lead Designer & Writer Matt Forbeck walks players through how to play the game, including high level mechanics, major differences between the MMRPG and other TTRPG's, and how to run games for their own groups.
Time: Saturday, 8/5 @ 2pm-3pm
Max attendance: 160
Location: ICC : Wabash 1
Want to try the game? We will be running demos of the Marvel Multiverse RPG all weekend at Booth #2661. Anyone who demos the game will receive a limited edition MARVEL die while supplies last.
Have a specific question you want to see answered in future updates? Head to marvel.com/rpg and use the submission box at the bottom of the page to submit your questions.