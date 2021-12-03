Holiday Gift Guide: 'This Week in Marvel' Hosts Ryan and Lorraine Share Their Mega Marvel Gift Guide
Need inspo on gifts for family, friends, kids of all ages, and pets in your life?
True Believers, the holidays are upon us! And with that, the hosts of This Week in Marvel, Ryan "Agent M" Penagos and Lorraine Cink, are here to regale you with their rendition of the MEGA MARVEL GIFT GUIDE!
With their powers combined, they've got ideas a-plenty for every Marvel-themed gift you may be in need for, whether for your family, friend, all-around amazing kid, pets, and neighbors in your life. Oh, don't forget to splurge on something for yourself as well. You can listen to the episode above where they recruit a special guest for an extra-special gift guide all about toys, as well check out their handy list of holiday picks below!
LORRAINE'S PICKS
To Play With: Hasbro Marvel Mech Strike toys & Marvel Spidey & His Amazing Friends Webbed Wheelies
Sign up for Disney+ and start streaming original Marvel Studios series such as Hawkeye, What If...?, Loki, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and so much more now!
To Read: Spider-Man. Vol 1 Collector's Edition from Taschen
RYAN'S PICKS
To Play With: Marvel Legends – Hercules, Marvel Legends – Spider-Man Figures with Armadillo Build A Figure, What If...? toys, & so many friggin’ LEGO sets
To Game: Marvel Future Revolution & Marvel’s Avengers (Now with Spidey!)
Snag your recipient some gift cards to the Google Play Store and/or the Apple App Store to fully take advantage of MARVEL Future Revolution!
To Watch: Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. and Marvel's Hit-Monkey on Hulu
To Collect: Comics, Marvel x VeVe digital collectibles, posters from Grey Matter Art and Bottleneck Gallery, and all the awesome stuff over at Mondo
For Pet: Hugs
With new episodes every Friday, This Week in Marvel delivers all the latest Marvel discussion and news about comics, TV, movies, games, toys, and beyond! Tweet your questions and comments about the show to @AgentM, @LorraineCink, @JamesMIglehart, or @Marvel with the hashtag #ThisWeekinMarvel!