Tom Holland Reveals Behind The Scenes Details of 'SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME'
Read the full interview from 'SPIDER-MAN NO WAY HOME: THE OFFICIAL MOVIE SPECIAL' On-Sale February 28, 2023
Spider-Man: No Way Home rocked the Marvel Cinematic Universe, bringing together Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland for the first time ever and all the Peter Parkers faced a multitude of villains from across the Multiverse. Now, coming February 28th, Titan Books brings Spider-Man No Way Home: The Official Movie Special to fans to go deep into the making of the epic film.
This deluxe collector’s volume features interviews with Tom Holland (Spider-Man/Peter Parker), Zendaya (MJ), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), and returning Spider-Men Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield along with behind-the-scenes interviews with the teams responsible for the movie’s stunts, costumes, and ground-breaking visual effects.
Pre-Order Spider-Man No Way Home: The Official Movie Special at Amazon or wherever books are sold.
You can get as sneak peek of the book here with this exclusive excerpt of Tom Holland's interview about the making of Spider-Man: No Way Home!
TOM HOLLAND
Tom Holland is back in the dual role of Peter Parker and Spider-Man – but this time he’s joined by two other web-slingers. The actor discusses what the earlier Spidey’s movies meant to him and reveals why Spider-Man: No Way Home’s stunts are bigger and better than ever before.
What came into your mind when you heard that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield were joining you in No Way Home?
I didn’t believe it at first. Jon [Watts, director] pitched me the idea and I thought, “That’ll never happen. There’s no way they’ll be able to figure that out. They won’t agree to do that, it’s just not going to happen.” And here we are! Then we had an amazing [first] day, where we all had our suits on and we all sort of swapped stories about how you put them on, how you take them off, where the zippers are and all that sort of stuff. It was kinda crazy.
The earlier Spider-Man films had a big influence on the Super Hero genre, didn’t they?
Loads. Those guys are powerhouses. It was amazing for me to be there with them, because I remember going to the cinema to see [Tobey Maguire’s] first film and the second and third one. And I remember I watched [Andrew Garfield’s] first film when I was in Wales shooting a film… I remember saying in an interview years ago that my dream role would be to play Spider-Man. And to be there with those two was mind-blowing. To get to know them both and to sort of bring back this perfect full circle story… I was just honored to be a part of it really.
Did they influence your version of Peter Parker and Spider-Man?
I’m all original me, mate! No, I mean I could talk for hours about it, but I remember seeing both of their films when I was younger and just being so mesmerized by the idea of being Spider-Man. For me, it was taking that childhood dream and putting it into my version. Kind of remembering how it felt as a kid to watch them do it, to remember how excited I was, and to put that into my Peter Parker.
I have seen [Andrew Garfield’s] first Spider-Man more that any film I’ve seen in the cinema. I must’ve seen that film like five times… For me, it was just that quirky ad-libbing that he did, which is so fun. I could talk for ages about it. There’s aspects of both of them in my character, but for us it was just about making him as young and as relatable and as sweet and innocent as possible. Because what happens to him is so horrible, it means that he’s able to deal with it on a much more personal level. I guess the idea for us was to just make him as relatable as possible so he is every person’s Super Hero rather than one type of Super Hero.
It was interesting in rehearsal. [Tobey Maguire] would talk about something that he had clearly through about while making his movies and [Andrew Garfield] would talk about something that was clearly something he had thought about but I had never thought about. It was so interesting to think about the character in that way. I think about it in my own way, so it was nice to hear their take on the way they would handle a certain situation.