Turn Back the Clock: When Marvel and the NFL had an Epic Crossover

This year, the Pro Football Hall of Fame will be honoring linebacker Chuck Howley of the Dallas Cowboys as he is enshrined into the hall of fame. To celebrate this occasion, we went back into the archives thanks to our friends at the Pro Football Hall of Fame to revisit an astounding moment in Marvel and Pro Football history when the titans of the field crossed paths with earth's mightiest of the Marvel Universe!

In 1970, the legendary Stan Lee worked with the NFL to edit a magazine spread that ran in NFL game programs across the country. By working with the talented Marvel bullpen of artists, Stan analyzed the stars of the NFL at the time and compared them to Marvel heroes (and one villain) based on their super heroic traits shown in accomplishments on the field.

Leading the charge was none other than Pro Football Hall of Famer Chuck Howley of the Dallas Cowboys, who Stan Lee felt embodied the spirit of the iconic Captain America! Stan the Man had this to say about Howley and his comparison to Steve Rogers, "Howley and Cap are proof positive that man improves with age. They're the marvels of 1970, both living it up after more than a decade of cataclysmic combat." Praising Howley for overcoming a knee injury, Stan said further that "Howley came back from a knee injury to cop red, white and blue honors as a leader of the Cowboys' famed 'Doomsday Defense.'"