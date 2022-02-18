The Ultimate Pop-Up Book of Marvel Super Heroes Arrives This Fall

As for his creative process, Reinhart states, "My favorite part of creating a pop-up book is usually the initial design phase of cutting, folding and taping together the original working pop-up 'sketch' before it gets more refined and the color artwork is applied."

"This time, however, getting the pencil sketches of my (amazing) comic artist collaborators, Aaron Lopresti, Paul Pelletier and Stacy Lee Phillips, was the most exciting to me," Reinhart continues. "Typically, when I collaborate with another illustrator on a pop-up book, I send them rough artist guides that outline basic shapes to fill with characters, objects or backgrounds. Seeing those boring guidelines come back as living breathing comic art, even without the inking and color applied, just blew me away. I was taken back to being that kid picking out comics in the third grade! There's so much energy in those first pencil sketches, and I couldn't wait to piece them into the pops I had already created."