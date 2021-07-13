Uncover the Crazed Mind of a Symbiote Anti-Hero with 'The Philosophy of Venom'

The Philosophy of Venom uncovers the crazed and illustrious mind of the original symbiote anti-hero in this lavishly presented collection of Venom's most heroic, villainous, and somewhat killer moments from his comic book history.

In this book, you'll get in to the mind—or minds—of Venom: eat, save, kill, repeat! Hero or villain? Psychotic or vulnerable? Does anything make sense to a ravenous symbiote from outer space?!

Witness the fears, the loves, the scruples, and the pure hunger that drives the popular anti-hero with a look at his favorite moments, best friends, worst enemies, epic comic action, and awesome cover art!

It's everything you need to know about your new-favorite anti-hero.

Is that the sound of a sonic wave bursting from the page? No, it's the Philosophy of Venom! And thanks to our friends over at Titan Publishing, we can get a glimpse at some of this wisdom!