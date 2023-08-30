Walk, Jog or Run With Super Heroes in Marvel Move, Now Available!

Six to Start, the co-creator of wildly popular fitness app Zombies, Run! and subsidiary of OliveX, a global leader in digital fitness experiences, has just announced the global availability of Marvel Move, a brand new interactive mobile fitness experience created in collaboration with Marvel. Marvel Move is available now in ZRX, the just-launched, fully redesigned mobile app from Six to Start that is now home to Zombies, Run! and tons more narrative fitness content.

Featuring Marvel Comics characters like Thor and Loki, the X-Men, Hulk and Doctor Strange, Marvel Move makes the runner the main character, while the supporting cast guides them through thrilling adventures and challenges. It’s a uniquely immersive storyline-led fitness experience that makes running, jogging or walking – inside or outside, on a treadmill or in a wheelchair – highly effective, rewarding and entertaining.

Marvel Move will launch with the following series, with new episodes featuring new workouts and evolving storylines released each month: