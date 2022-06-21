‘Yu-Gi-Oh’ Creator Kazuki Takahashi Delivers an Epic Iron Man/Spider-Man Team-Up in ‘Marvel’s Secret Reverse’

From legendary writer and artist Kazuki Takahashi (Yu-Gi-Oh!) comes a brand-new manga graphic novel starring top Avengers Iron Man and Spider-Man!

Now available on manga publisher VIZ Media, Marvel’s Secret Reverse is a 112-page team-up that will take these fan-favorite heroes on a technological adventure with a dash of danger.

Tony Stark travels to Japan to attend a gaming convention, and awaiting his arrival is Reijiro Kaioh, the CEO of a world-famous card game company. Kaioh plans to unveil an amazing new gaming machine, but the inventor and his device are not at all what they appear to be…